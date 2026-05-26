CBI probes Twisha Sharma death, husband and mother-in-law charged
India
The CBI is now leading the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, after her husband and mother-in-law were accused of dowry harassment.
Both have been officially charged under laws meant to prevent dowry abuse.
Supreme Court urges fair probe
The Supreme Court has made it clear that this case needs a fair and thorough probe, asking everyone involved to cooperate fully.
With so much public attention, the case is bringing fresh focus to how dowry-related violence is handled and why stronger protection for women really matters.