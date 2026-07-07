CBI raids 26 locations probing alleged BRO misuse in Ladakh
India
The CBI just carried out raids at 26 locations across 11 states and union territories, digging into claims of fund misuse in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
The investigation centers on two big Ladakh projects, Vijayak and Yojak, where officials suspect fake workers were paid and casual labor was reported but never actually hired.
CBI sweep targets border infrastructure misuse
By targeting these alleged scams, the CBI is making it clear it is serious about keeping government spending honest, especially for projects that matter for national security.
Its sweep across states like Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Assam, and more aims to clean up how resources are used on critical infrastructure near India's borders.