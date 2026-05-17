CBI raids Renukai Chemistry Classes over alleged NEET 2026 leak
The CBI is digging into an alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak, zeroing in on Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Latur, Maharashtra.
Turns out, some students may have seen real exam questions ahead of time.
The agency raided RCC's office and questioned Shivraj Motegaonkar to figure out how the leak happened.
Shivraj Motegaonkar grilled over mock tests
RCC promoter Shivraj Motegaonkar was grilled after his mock tests reportedly matched actual NEET questions. Students even confirmed this in a video he posted.
Professor PV Kulkarni, connected to the National Testing Agency and known to Motegaonkar, was arrested too.
The CBI also searched devices at RCC and raided a businessman's home in Nanded who allegedly paid ₹5 lakh for leaked papers.
With more suspects expected and other suspects under scrutiny, this investigation is just getting started.