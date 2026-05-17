CBI raids Renukai Chemistry Classes over alleged NEET 2026 leak

Shivraj Motegaonkar grilled over mock tests

RCC promoter Shivraj Motegaonkar was grilled after his mock tests reportedly matched actual NEET questions. Students even confirmed this in a video he posted.

Professor PV Kulkarni, connected to the National Testing Agency and known to Motegaonkar, was arrested too.

The CBI also searched devices at RCC and raided a businessman's home in Nanded who allegedly paid ₹5 lakh for leaked papers.

With more suspects expected and other suspects under scrutiny, this investigation is just getting started.