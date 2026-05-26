CBI reopens probe into Twisha Sharma death over dowry allegations India May 26, 2026

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of investigating the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who was found at her in-laws' home in Bhopal.

The CBI has reopened the case against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, focusing on possible dowry-related issues and marital discord.