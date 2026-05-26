CBI reopens probe into Twisha Sharma death over dowry allegations
India
The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of investigating the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who was found at her in-laws' home in Bhopal.
The CBI has reopened the case against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, focusing on possible dowry-related issues and marital discord.
Investigators review files and messages
Investigators are reviewing police files, medical records, and witness statements. Singh says there were frequent arguments and claims Sharma had bipolar disorder.
The CBI is also checking WhatsApp chats, deleted messages, and details about Sharma's job resignation to piece together what really happened.