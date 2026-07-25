CBI repatriates Gulf fugitives Muhammedali Kanneer Palliyalil, Avinash Arjun Rathod
India
Big news: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) just brought back two fugitives from the Gulf with help from several agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The men, Muhammedali Kanneer Palliyalil (wanted for murder) and Avinash Arjun Rathod (accused of financial fraud in Maharashtra), were both caught after spending time abroad.
Palliyal deported, Rathod arrested in Mumbai
Palliyalil was deported from Saudi Arabia and is now in NIA custody, accused of murder.
Meanwhile, Rathod landed in Mumbai and was immediately arrested for allegedly tricking investors with fake schemes that promised steady returns. Interpol had already issued a red notice for him before his arrest.