CBI returns Haryana gangster Abhay Rana from Portugal to India

Abhay Rana threatened Karnal businessmen

Rana was known for threatening businessmen in Karnal through WhatsApp and social media, demanding ransom: If they refused, his gang would reportedly attack them.

After these incidents, police filed charges against him.

Thanks to the CBI's efforts as India's Interpol agency, more than 160 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through Interpol channels.