CBI returns Haryana gangster Abhay Rana from Portugal to India
India
Abhay Rana, a wanted gangster from Haryana, has been brought back to India after being caught in Portugal.
The CBI teamed up with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs to make this happen, using an Interpol Red Notice to track him down for running a crime syndicate.
Abhay Rana threatened Karnal businessmen
Rana was known for threatening businessmen in Karnal through WhatsApp and social media, demanding ransom: If they refused, his gang would reportedly attack them.
After these incidents, police filed charges against him.
Thanks to the CBI's efforts as India's Interpol agency, more than 160 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through Interpol channels.