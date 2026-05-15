CBI says NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegedly originated within NTA
India
The CBI has said the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegedly originated from within the National Testing Agency (NTA).
A leaked "guess paper" with hundreds of questions (including real ones from the chemistry section) was shared on Telegram and WhatsApp weeks before the May 3 exam, impacting more than 2.2 million students and forcing a retest now set for June 21.
Authorities arrest 7, digital evidence recovered
So far, seven people have been arrested across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana.
The leaked papers were sold for up to 1.2 million rupees using original educational documents and a signed blank cheque as collateral.
The CBI has also recovered digital evidence like PDFs and is still digging into possible involvement of NTA staff and others behind the scenes.