CBI says Sanjeev Mukhiya not involved in NEET-UG 2024 leak
India
The CBI says Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was in the spotlight for the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak, is actually not involved.
Even though Bihar police first named him because of his past links to other leaks, the CBI found no evidence tying him to the 2024 question paper theft.
CBI charges 45 in NEET-UG leak
After taking over from Bihar police, the CBI charged 45 people in connection with the NEET-UG leak but left Mukhiya out since nothing pointed to his involvement.
He did get bail in this case, but he is still in jail for other investigations.
The CBI emphasized that everyone truly involved in the NEET-UG 2024 leak has been identified and charged.