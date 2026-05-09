CBI searches 17 Mumbai sites in Anil Ambani fraud probe
India
The CBI just searched 17 spots in Mumbai linked to Anil Ambani's Reliance ADA Group, digging into alleged financial fraud.
They picked up key documents and found several intermediary companies all working out of the same address.
Directors' homes searched in ₹27,000cr probe
The focus was on residential premises of directors, and homes of top directors.
This is all part of a bigger investigation into suspected scams worth over ₹27,000 crore after complaints from public banks and LIC.
Two senior executives of RCom were already arrested last month in connection with alleged fraud cases and are now in custody as the case unfolds.