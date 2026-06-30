CBI seeks voice samples in Twisha Sharma probe in Bhopal
India
The CBI is digging deeper into the death of Twisha Sharma and has asked a Bhopal court for permission to collect voice samples from her husband, Samarth Singh, and his mother, Giribala Singh (a former judge).
Both are in Bhopal Central Jail as the investigation continues, with their custody now extended through July 14.
CBI awaits postmortem and lab results
Investigators are still waiting for key reports like a second postmortem and some lab results. The CBI also needs access to Samarth's laptop password to check digital evidence.
Meanwhile, Giribala's legal team brought up a theft at her house, but the CBI opposed the issue, arguing it was a separate matter and that the court gave no direction on that issue.