CBI takes over NEET-UG leak, exam canceled May 3
India
The CBI is now handling the NEET-UG paper leak case, which led to the cancelation of the medical entrance exam on May 3.
The leak was traced back to Nashik, Maharashtra, where high-definition scanners were used to create digital copies of the papers.
NEET probe leads to 15 arrests
Leaked papers traveled across states, like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bihar, using Telegram and WhatsApp.
So far, 15 people have been arrested, with some coaching centers in Sikar also suspected of involvement.
Investigators found guess papers with questions matching the real NEET exam and uncovered a shadow server used to hide data transfer.
The probe is also looking into a network called Private Mafia, which has around 400 members and possible help from private courier staff.