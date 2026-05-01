CBI takes over NEET-UG leak, exam canceled May 3

NEET probe leads to 15 arrests

Leaked papers traveled across states, like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Bihar, using Telegram and WhatsApp.

So far, 15 people have been arrested, with some coaching centers in Sikar also suspected of involvement.

Investigators found guess papers with questions matching the real NEET exam and uncovered a shadow server used to hide data transfer.

The probe is also looking into a network called Private Mafia, which has around 400 members and possible help from private courier staff.