CBSE: 1 3rd of Class 12 papers taken for re-evaluation

CBSE explains 'Roll number not found'

The board made the re-evaluation process pretty user-friendly, keeping the portal running smoothly with help from tech teams and IIT experts.

Still, most students didn't opt for re-evaluation.

CBSE also explained that "Roll Number Not Found" errors happened when students skipped the first step (requesting scanned copies before applying for re-evaluation), so they said the message appeared because the first step had not been completed.