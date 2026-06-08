CBSE: 1 3rd of Class 12 papers taken for re-evaluation
CBSE shared that after Class 12 results, students first requested scanned copies of over 11,30,000 answer books, and about 3,80,000 of those were later taken forward for verification and re-evaluation, so only one-third got a second look.
More than 1.6 lakh Class 12 students submitted requests related to over 3,80,000 answer books during the June 2-7 verification/re-evaluation window.
CBSE explains 'Roll number not found'
The board made the re-evaluation process pretty user-friendly, keeping the portal running smoothly with help from tech teams and IIT experts.
Still, most students didn't opt for re-evaluation.
CBSE also explained that "Roll Number Not Found" errors happened when students skipped the first step (requesting scanned copies before applying for re-evaluation), so they said the message appeared because the first step had not been completed.