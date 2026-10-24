CBSE 2027 Class 10 and 12 dates due on cbse.gov.in
India
CBSE is gearing up to release the 2027 board exam date sheets for Classes 10 and 12 on cbse.gov.in.
While the exact release date isn't out yet, students are waiting eagerly so they can plan their study and revision game.
Read official date sheet instructions carefully
Once the date sheet is out, just head to cbse.gov.in and check the latest notifications for your class.
The schedule will list all exam dates, times, and key instructions, so make sure you read it carefully.
Stick to the official schedule, rather than social media misinformation, to avoid confusion.
Board exams are expected to kick off in February 2027.