CBSE acknowledges marking errors and opens Class XII answer sheets
CBSE has openly acknowledged that mistakes can happen when marking Class XII board exam papers, especially with over 1 crore scripts to check each year.
After announcing an 85.20% pass rate, the board is letting students access their evaluated answer sheets through the board's official process from May 19 to May 22, so you can double-check your marks for yourself.
CBSE verification and re-evaluation may 26-29
If you spot any errors in your answer sheet, you can apply for verification or re-evaluation between May 26 and May 29.
CBSE's Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, promises any confirmed mistakes will be fixed quickly, and your marks might go up or down based on what the expert panel finds.
The board says this new process is all about making things fair and transparent for everyone.