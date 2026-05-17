CBSE acknowledges marking errors and opens Class XII answer sheets

CBSE verification and re-evaluation may 26-29

If you spot any errors in your answer sheet, you can apply for verification or re-evaluation between May 26 and May 29.

CBSE's Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, promises any confirmed mistakes will be fixed quickly, and your marks might go up or down based on what the expert panel finds.

The board says this new process is all about making things fair and transparent for everyone.