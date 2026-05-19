CBSE addresses student concerns over 2026 Class 12 on-screen marking
CBSE has responded to student concerns about its new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for class 12 exams, which rolled out in 2026.
OSM lets teachers mark scanned answer sheets digitally, aiming to streamline the process, but some students noticed odd results and flagged issues with evaluation.
CBSE improves on-screen marking features
To keep things fair and accurate, CBSE made sure OSM works just like the old method, with marks given question-by-question and auto-totaled.
a dedicated QC team checked the scans carefully, and teachers were trained through webinars and practice sessions.
After testing in five schools, CBSE added features like a "Save" button, better marking positions, stronger internet reliability, and built-in marking schemes, all to make grading smoother for everyone.