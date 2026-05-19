CBSE addresses student concerns over 2026 Class 12 on-screen marking

CBSE improves on-screen marking features

To keep things fair and accurate, CBSE made sure OSM works just like the old method, with marks given question-by-question and auto-totaled.

a dedicated QC team checked the scans carefully, and teachers were trained through webinars and practice sessions.

After testing in five schools, CBSE added features like a "Save" button, better marking positions, stronger internet reliability, and built-in marking schemes, all to make grading smoother for everyone.