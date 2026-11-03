CBSE adds AI and data science to Class 10 curriculum

The new setup features nine compulsory subjects: two languages, a third language, math, science, social science, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education, with vocational education limited to Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE.

You can pick from cool options like IT or design thinking, or go for Kaushal Vikas (a vocational path).

If you choose a skill subject, you'll take a board exam for it and get an extra certificate; Kaushal Vikas will be graded internally.

The goal? Help you discover what you love while building practical skills that matter beyond school.