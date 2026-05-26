CBSE admits error in Vedant Shrivastava's Class 12 Physics sheet India May 26, 2026

CBSE has owned up to a mix-up with a Class 12 Physics answer sheet after student Vedant Shrivastava pointed out that the script uploaded during the verification process wasn't his.

His post on X (formerly Twitter) quickly gained attention, leading CBSE to admit the mistake and send him the correct booklet.

Even so, Vedant says he'll go for another re-evaluation since some of his answers were still marked incorrectly.