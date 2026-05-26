CBSE admits error in Vedant Shrivastava's Class 12 Physics sheet
India
CBSE has owned up to a mix-up with a Class 12 Physics answer sheet after student Vedant Shrivastava pointed out that the script uploaded during the verification process wasn't his.
His post on X (formerly Twitter) quickly gained attention, leading CBSE to admit the mistake and send him the correct booklet.
Even so, Vedant says he'll go for another re-evaluation since some of his answers were still marked incorrectly.
Vedant Shrivastava's screenshots prompt student doubts
Vedant shared screenshots of his corrected answer sheet, which showed classic signs of manual checking, like red ticks and handwritten notes, rather than OSM's usual digital markings.
This incident has got students talking about whether CBSE's digital evaluation system is as reliable and transparent as it should be.