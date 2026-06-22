CBSE allows viewing evaluated answer sheets after 'No-Change' verification
India
CBSE has rolled out a new option for students: if your answer sheet verification comes back with "No-Change," you can now visit a regional office and physically look at your evaluated answer sheet.
It's all about making the process more transparent and helping students feel confident about their results.
CBSE processed over 87% post-result applications
Earlier, you could only apply for verification or revaluation but never actually see your answer book.
Now, CBSE says over 87% of post-result applications have already been processed as of June 21, 2026.
You can log in to the official portal to check your updated marks and application status.