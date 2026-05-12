CBSE announced Class 12 on screen marking to speed evaluation
CBSE announced a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 boards in February 2026.
For the first time, teachers will check scanned answer sheets online. No more piles of paper.
The goal? Faster results, with the evaluation period expected to be completed in much fewer days than the earlier 60 days, with regional offices asked to wrap up the process in about nine days and the evaluation itself described as about eight days.
Teachers report OSM issues, acknowledge benefits
While the OSM system promises speed and cleaner evaluations, some teachers have faced issues like blurry scans, slow servers, and extra screen time.
Schools with weak internet have also struggled.
Still, many educators feel things will get smoother as everyone adapts, and they appreciate that digital checking helps avoid mistakes and makes sure every answer gets marked.