CBSE announced Class 12 on screen marking to speed evaluation India May 12, 2026

CBSE announced a new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 boards in February 2026.

For the first time, teachers will check scanned answer sheets online. No more piles of paper.

The goal? Faster results, with the evaluation period expected to be completed in much fewer days than the earlier 60 days, with regional offices asked to wrap up the process in about nine days and the evaluation itself described as about eight days.