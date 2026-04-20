CBSE announces Class 10 Phase 2 exams May 15-June 1
India
CBSE has just dropped the dates for Class 10 Phase two exams, happening from May 15 to June 1, 2026.
This round is for students looking to boost their scores in up to three subjects after seeing their Phase one results, think math, science, and more.
Subject dates listed on CBSE website
The exam run starts with math on May 15, then science on May 19, social science on May 22, and language papers on May 26 and May 30.
Compartment subjects are slotted throughout, wrapping up by June 1.
If you want the full schedule or need to check if you're eligible, head over to CBSE's official website.