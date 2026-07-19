CBSE announces Class 10 round 2 results; higher score counts
India
CBSE has just announced the results for the second round of Class 10 board exams. Thanks to the new NEP 2020 rules, students got two shots at the boards this year, and only their higher score counts.
You can check your mark sheet now on DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Printed mark sheets and DigiLocker downloads
Regular students will get printed mark sheets through their schools, while private candidates can download digital copies from DigiLocker (printed ones will be sent to your address).
If you're a private candidate in Delhi East or West, pick up your printed mark sheet from your exam center.
Overseas students can also access everything via DigiLocker.