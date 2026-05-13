CBSE announces Class 12 results: 94,000-plus students above 90%
India
CBSE just dropped the Class 12 results for 2026. More than 94,000 students managed to score above 90%, and over 17,000 even crossed the tough 95% mark.
Girls really shined this year with an overall pass rate of over 88%, beating boys who came in at about 82%.
But heads up, overall pass percentage slipped by more than three percentage points compared to last year.
Check CBSE results via official sites
You can check your scores on official sites like results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in; just keep your roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth handy.
Digital marksheets are also up for grabs on DigiLocker. If the sites are busy, SMS and IVRS options are there too.
Don't forget to download and save your marksheet for future use!