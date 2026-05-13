CBSE announces Class 12 results: 94,000-plus students above 90% India May 13, 2026

CBSE just dropped the Class 12 results for 2026. More than 94,000 students managed to score above 90%, and over 17,000 even crossed the tough 95% mark.

Girls really shined this year with an overall pass rate of over 88%, beating boys who came in at about 82%.

But heads up, overall pass percentage slipped by more than three percentage points compared to last year.