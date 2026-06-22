CBSE announces Class 12 verification guidelines, revised results on DigiLocker

CBSE offers inspection if verification unchanged

Verification is for fixing issues like missing or unclear pages, while re-evaluation means your answers get a second look.

You can view updated marks on results.digilocker.gov.in.

If your result didn't change after verification, you'll get a chance to inspect your answer book at a CBSE Regional Office (schedule coming soon).

CBSE says they're making sure everything's fair, with experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur involved in oversight.