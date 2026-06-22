CBSE announces Class 12 verification guidelines, revised results on DigiLocker
India
CBSE has rolled out new guidelines for Class 12 students wanting their answer sheets checked again or verified.
If you applied, your revised results are being uploaded to DigiLocker in phases; about 87% of students have already gotten theirs, and the rest should see updates soon.
CBSE offers inspection if verification unchanged
Verification is for fixing issues like missing or unclear pages, while re-evaluation means your answers get a second look.
You can view updated marks on results.digilocker.gov.in.
If your result didn't change after verification, you'll get a chance to inspect your answer book at a CBSE Regional Office (schedule coming soon).
CBSE says they're making sure everything's fair, with experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur involved in oversight.