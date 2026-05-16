CBSE announces online Class 12 re-evaluation windows starting May 19
India
CBSE has announced the timeline for Class 12 result re-evaluation.
If you think your marks need a second look, you can apply online for scanned answer sheets between May 19 and May 22, 2026, mark verification, or even a question-wise re-check between May 26 and May 29, 2026, all from the comfort of home.
CBSE fees, marking guidance, decision final
You'll pay 700 rupees per subject for scanned copies, 500 rupees per answer book for mark verification, and 100 rupees per question if you want a specific answer re-evaluated.
CBSE suggests downloading the official marking scheme from their website first so you can spot any real issues before applying.
Just remember: only genuine mistakes found by experts will be corrected, and CBSE's decision is final.