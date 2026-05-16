CBSE announces online Class 12 re-evaluation windows starting May 19 India May 16, 2026

CBSE has announced the timeline for Class 12 result re-evaluation.

If you think your marks need a second look, you can apply online for scanned answer sheets between May 19 and May 22, 2026, mark verification, or even a question-wise re-check between May 26 and May 29, 2026, all from the comfort of home.