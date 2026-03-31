CBSE announces phased submission for Class 10 seconds exam details
India
CBSE just announced that schools need to submit their students' details for the second Class 10 board exam in three phases.
This helps the board organize who's actually taking part, and all submissions happen online at cbse.gov.in.
If you sign up but skip the second exam, your main exam marks will still count as your final result.
CBSE bars extra registration fees
CBSE has made it clear: schools can't charge any extra or hidden fees during this registration process.
Only the official fees listed in the LOC circular are allowed.