CBSE assures fair marking, offers support after 2026 OSM return
India
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is rolling out new steps to help Class 12 students worried about their 2026 board exam results, especially after the return of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
The board says everything was checked fairly and transparently, with marking done by experienced experts.
CBSE provides verification, re-evaluation, answer-sheet access
To make things easier, CBSE now offers mark verification, re-evaluation, and access to your answer sheets.
There's also a helpline (1800-11-8004) and email support if you have questions or need someone to talk to.
The board promises all concerns will be handled carefully so you can feel confident about your results.