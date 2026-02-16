CBSE board exams begin tomorrow: Check last-minute tips, dress code
CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 begin February 16 or 17, with about 46 lakh students gearing up across India and abroad.
This year brings some big updates—Class 10 students get two chances to appear, and everyone must reach their exam center before the strict 10:00am cutoff or they won't be allowed in.
Dress code, other important rules
Dress code matters: regular students need to wear school uniforms, while private candidates can choose light shirts or T-shirts.
Boys should stick to simple trousers (no flashy buttons), and girls should avoid heavy clothes or jewelry.
Students are advised to wear simple sandals, slippers, or plain shoes, and to avoid heels.
Leave caps, scarves, and electronics at home—these items may be withheld by the exam center if brought.
Also new this year: Class 12 answer sheets will be checked digitally, so clear handwriting is a must!