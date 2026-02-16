CBSE board exams begin tomorrow: Check last-minute tips, dress code

Dress code, other important rules

Dress code matters: regular students need to wear school uniforms, while private candidates can choose light shirts or T-shirts.

Boys should stick to simple trousers (no flashy buttons), and girls should avoid heavy clothes or jewelry.

Students are advised to wear simple sandals, slippers, or plain shoes, and to avoid heels.

Leave caps, scarves, and electronics at home—these items may be withheld by the exam center if brought.

Also new this year: Class 12 answer sheets will be checked digitally, so clear handwriting is a must!