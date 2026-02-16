CBSE board exams begin tomorrow: Important guidelines for students

CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 kick off on February 17, 2026, with over 46 lakh students from India and abroad gearing up. All exams happen in a single morning shift, so don't be late—doors close at 10:00am sharp.

What to bring, what to wear Class 10 starts with Mathematics (Standard/Basic), while Class 12 takes on Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, or Shorthand.

Bring your admit card and school ID; regular students wear uniforms, private candidates may wear plain, light-coloured clothing.

Question papers are distributed at the exam start time with a strict no-writing reading time for the first 15 minutes.

Other key updates Class 10 students can now reappear in May to improve scores in up to three subjects if needed.

For Class 12, expect digital on-screen marking of answer sheets.

Schools must hand out question paper codes exactly as listed on admit cards.