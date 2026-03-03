CBSE board exams in Middle East postponed again
CBSE has pushed back the Class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East, which were scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026.
The move comes after a security review, with new dates still up in the air.
This is a postponement.
Students urged to stay in touch with schools
Students across Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are impacted.
CBSE will review the situation on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and will announce new exam dates and decisions regarding examinations scheduled from March 5, 2026 onwards.
No confirmed start date has been given. For now, students should stay in touch with their schools for updates.
CBSE clears up rumors
Amid concerns over the current security situation, these repeated delays have thrown study plans out of sync for students.
CBSE says it's working to keep everyone informed and wants to clear up any rumors so students can focus on what matters most—preparing safely.