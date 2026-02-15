CBSE board exams: No late entries, centers open at 9am

You'll get your question paper at 10:15am for a quiet reading window. Listen out for the bells—they'll let you know when an hour or two has passed, or when there are just 10 minutes left.

Changes in Class 10 exam this year

Class 10 now gets two shots—a main exam in February and an optional improvement round in May. Your best score counts.

Plus, half of your questions will test real-life skills (competency-based), with another chunk being objective-type.

You'll need at least 75% attendance, and internal assessments can count for up to 40% of your marks.