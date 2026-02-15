CBSE board exams: No late entries, centers open at 9am
CBSE's board exams for Classes 10 and 12 start February 17, and there's a big rule this year: you have to be inside the exam center by 10:00am—no late entries.
The idea is to keep things smooth and avoid last-minute chaos.
Centers open at 9:00am so you've got time to settle in before the exam kicks off at 10:30am.
You'll get your question paper at 10:15am for a quiet reading window.
Listen out for the bells—they'll let you know when an hour or two has passed, or when there are just 10 minutes left.
Changes in Class 10 exam this year
Class 10 now gets two shots—a main exam in February and an optional improvement round in May. Your best score counts.
Plus, half of your questions will test real-life skills (competency-based), with another chunk being objective-type.
You'll need at least 75% attendance, and internal assessments can count for up to 40% of your marks.