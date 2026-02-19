CBSE board exams underway as bomb threat emails arrive

Threats in Noida, Delhi

In Noida, emails were reportedly received between 8 and 9am as students settled into their classrooms or prepared for board papers.

In Delhi, three schools—CRPF Public School, St Thomas School (Dwarka), and DAV Centenary Public School—were targeted.

In Noida, 12 more schools including Shiv Nadar School, DPS, Army Public School, and Fr Agnel got similar threats.

Some schools carried on with exams under tight security; others called off classes for the day.

So far nothing dangerous has been found, but full checks are still going on while cyber teams try to track down who sent the emails.