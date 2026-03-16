CBSE cancels all remaining Class 12 exams in Gulf region
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has called off all remaining Class 12 board exams for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This sudden move affects thousands of Indian students across more than 150 schools in the region.
The cancelation covers all exams scheduled from March 16 to April 10 and includes those already postponed earlier this month.
Ongoing regional tensions made it tough to hold exams
Ongoing regional tensions made it tough for schools to safely hold exams. CBSE listened to feedback from local authorities and decided it just was not feasible right now.
Most major subjects like physics and chemistry were finished before things escalated; Class 10 examinations had been canceled earlier (they were scheduled from February 17 to March 11, 2026).
Alternative methods for results are being considered
CBSE says it will announce a new way to declare results soon, so stay tuned if you are waiting on your marks.
For many Indian families in the Gulf who rely on these results for college plans, it is a big change during an already uncertain time.