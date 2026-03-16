CBSE cancels all remaining Class 12 exams in Gulf region

Ongoing regional tensions made it tough for schools to safely hold exams. CBSE listened to feedback from local authorities and decided it just was not feasible right now. Most major subjects like physics and chemistry were finished before things escalated; Class 10 examinations had been canceled earlier (they were scheduled from February 17 to March 11, 2026).

Alternative methods for results are being considered

CBSE says it will announce a new way to declare results soon, so stay tuned if you are waiting on your marks.

For many Indian families in the Gulf who rely on these results for college plans, it is a big change during an already uncertain time.