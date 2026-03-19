CBSE cancels Class 10 board exams in Middle East

Thousands of students affected

Thousands of students in more than 150 CBSE schools are affected, not just by the canceled papers but also earlier postponed ones from March 2, 5, and 6.

Class 12 exams were later canceled for students in the affected Middle Eastern countries; CBSE said the method of declaring results will be announced separately.

CBSE says a special results plan is coming soon for Middle East students. CBSE said the decision was taken to prioritize student safety and well-being amid regional tensions.