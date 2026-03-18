CBSE cancels remaining Class 12 exams in Middle East
India
CBSE has called off all remaining Class 12 board exams for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE due to the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.
The announcement came on March 15 and impacts about 20,000-23,000 students across these countries.
CBSE says details on how results will be decided are coming soon.
A reminder of how global events can impact education
This is a big deal for Indian students abroad: major exams canceled not because of a pandemic this time, but because of real-world conflicts nearby.
Instead of final papers, marks may be based on internal assessments or pre-boards, just like during COVID-19.
It's a reminder that global events can unexpectedly shake up student life far from home.