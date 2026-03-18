CBSE cancels remaining Class 12 exams in Middle East India Mar 18, 2026

CBSE has called off all remaining Class 12 board exams for students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE due to the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel.

The announcement came on March 15 and impacts about 20,000-23,000 students across these countries.

CBSE says details on how results will be decided are coming soon.