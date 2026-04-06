CBSE clarifies marking rules as results expected late April mid-May
India
CBSE said that Class 10 and 12 board exam results are expected between late April and mid-May, giving students and parents a heads-up so they can plan ahead.
The board also cleared up some common doubts: you won't lose marks for writing over the word limit, but spelling mistakes in language papers can still cost you.
Practical marks carry forward, options explained
If you pass practicals but not theory, you don't have to redo the practicals. Your marks will carry forward.
Not happy with your score? You can apply for verification, get your answer sheets checked again, or sign up for improvement exams.
Just remember: re-evaluation can actually change your marks, so it's worth understanding all your options before making a move.