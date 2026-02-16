CBSE Class 10 board exams now in 2 phases: Details
CBSE has changed things up for Class 10: starting in 2026, board exams will happen in two rounds.
The first phase runs from February 17 to March 9.
If you skip three or more subjects, you'll get an "Essential Repeat" tag and will need to retake the main exams the following year.
What are the 2 phases?
Phase one is mandatory for all students and runs on set dates, with sources mentioning subjects such as Science, Maths, Social Science and languages as those that may be eligible for improvement.
Phase two happens from May 15 to June 1; if you pass phase one but want a better score in up to three core subjects, here's your shot.
Structure of papers has also changed
Theory papers are worth 80 marks (plus a 20-mark internal assessment).
Half of each paper will test real-world skills (competency-based), while objective questions make up another chunk.
The paper's structure and answering rules have been revised.