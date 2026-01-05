CBSE Class 10 English exam 2026: What's new and how to prep

How the exam is split—and how to tackle it

The test has three sections: Reading (20 marks), Writing & Grammar (20 marks), and Literature (40 marks).

Expect passages with visuals in Reading; letter writing, paragraph analysis on charts/graphs, and key grammar rules like tenses and reported speech in Writing & Grammar; plus questions from First Flight and Footprints Without Feet in Literature.

To get ready, focus on practicing formats for writing tasks, brush up on core grammar basics for accuracy, keep your answers clear and neat, and give those main textbook chapters a solid review.