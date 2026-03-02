CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis: Easy to moderate paper
India
CBSE's Class 10 Hindi exams (Course A and B) wrapped up today, running from 10:30am to 1:30pm for 80 marks plus internal assessment.
Most students felt the paper was easy to moderate, with everything straight from the NCERT syllabus—no surprises.
Literature and writing sections required more time, focus
The exam had four parts: Reading Comprehension (easy), Applied Grammar (application-based), Literature (easy to moderate), and Creative Writing (moderate but took time).
Grammar was direct and based on textbook concepts, and the writing section required proper time management.
No surprises, experts say
There were no out-of-syllabus questions. Experts praised the balanced paper design and noted that there were choices in some sections.
Overall, it was a fair test that aligned with the prescribed syllabus.