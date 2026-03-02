CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam analysis: Easy to moderate paper

The exam had four parts: Reading Comprehension (easy), Applied Grammar (application-based), Literature (easy to moderate), and Creative Writing (moderate but took time). Grammar was direct and based on textbook concepts, and the writing section required proper time management.

No surprises, experts say

There were no out-of-syllabus questions. Experts praised the balanced paper design and noted that there were choices in some sections.

Overall, it was a fair test that aligned with the prescribed syllabus.