CBSE Class 10, Hindi exam analysis: How students fared

The paper was split into Reading Comprehension, Applied Grammar, Literature, and Creative Writing. Students breezed through comprehension but found grammar—especially idioms—a bit tricky. Some said Set 2 felt tougher than the rest.

Teachers called the paper fair for anyone who kept up

Literature focused on understanding themes instead of memorizing facts, while creative writing took time but was doable.

Teachers called the paper fair for anyone who kept up with the syllabus.

Clear instructions helped students finish on time, and many appreciated that questions tested real understanding over rote learning—aligned with the prescribed NCERT syllabus and its competency-based approach.