CBSE Class 12 2026: 85.20% pass rate down from 88.39%
India
CBSE just announced the Class 12 results for 2026, showing an overall pass rate of 85.20%.
Out of nearly 1.8 million registered students, about 1.5 million cleared the exams.
This is a noticeable dip from last year's pass percentage of 88.39%.
CBSE girls 88.86% pass boys 82.13%
Girls scored higher this year, with a pass rate of 88.86%, while boys stood at 82.13%.
Around 163,000 students landed in the compartment category, meaning they'll need to retake exams to move forward.
CBSE Trivandrum 95.62% Prayagraj about 72%
Trivandrum topped the charts with a stellar pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru.
Prayagraj had the lowest at just over 72%.
If you think your marks need checking, CBSE lets you apply for re-evaluation and mark verification through its process.