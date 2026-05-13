CBSE Class 12 2026: 85.20% pass rate down from 88.39%

Girls scored higher this year, with a pass rate of 88.86%, while boys stood at 82.13%. Around 163,000 students landed in the compartment category, meaning they'll need to retake exams to move forward.

CBSE Trivandrum 95.62% Prayagraj about 72%

Trivandrum topped the charts with a stellar pass percentage of 95.62%, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru.

Prayagraj had the lowest at just over 72%.

If you think your marks need checking, CBSE lets you apply for re-evaluation and mark verification through its process.