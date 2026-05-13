CBSE Class 12 2026: 85.20% pass rate, scarce full marks India May 13, 2026

CBSE just released the Class 12 results for 2026, with an overall pass rate of 85.20%, a bit lower than last year's.

Getting perfect marks was especially tough in core subjects: only 1,283 students nailed math, physics had just 96 full scorers, and economics saw the lowest with only 35.

Chemistry, political science, and history had a few more top scores, but English core stood out with over 2,400 students getting full marks.