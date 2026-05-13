CBSE Class 12 2026: 85.20% pass rate, scarce full marks
CBSE just released the Class 12 results for 2026, with an overall pass rate of 85.20%, a bit lower than last year's.
Getting perfect marks was especially tough in core subjects: only 1,283 students nailed math, physics had just 96 full scorers, and economics saw the lowest with only 35.
Chemistry, political science, and history had a few more top scores, but English core stood out with over 2,400 students getting full marks.
AI tops CBSE skill perfect scores
Meanwhile, skill-based subjects were much friendlier for scoring big.
Artificial intelligence led the pack with a massive 3,326 perfect scores. Psychology and yoga also saw strong numbers, over 2,500 and 2,000 students aced them respectively.
Informatics practices and entrepreneurship followed behind but still showed solid performances.
Experts say this shift is thanks to CBSE's growing focus on competency-based evaluation in these newer subjects.