CBSE Class 12 onscreen marking criticized, Coempt blames human error
CBSE's new On-Screen Marking system for Class 12 exams is getting a lot of complaints: students say their answer sheets are mismatched, scans are blurry, and the portal keeps crashing.
Coempt Edu Tech, the company behind the tech, says these issues are just "human error" during scanning and insists there's no big tech problem.
Coempt says 95% requested booklets delivered
Coempt's CEO says 95% of students who asked for their answer booklets have already received them, and any remaining concerns are being handled.
The issue has caught political attention too, Rahul Gandhi questioned why Coempt got the contract after past exam controversies.
CBSE responded that Coempt was chosen through a proper tender process with TCS in November 2025.
The company also clarified that only a test server was breached (not the main CBSE platform).