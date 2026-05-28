CBSE Class 12 onscreen marking criticized, Coempt blames human error

Coempt says 95% requested booklets delivered

Coempt's CEO says 95% of students who asked for their answer booklets have already received them, and any remaining concerns are being handled.

The issue has caught political attention too, Rahul Gandhi questioned why Coempt got the contract after past exam controversies.

CBSE responded that Coempt was chosen through a proper tender process with TCS in November 2025.

The company also clarified that only a test server was breached (not the main CBSE platform).