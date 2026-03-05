CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam rescheduled to March 22
India
The CBSE Class 12 Psychology exam was scheduled for March 22, 2026, with questions ranging from easy to moderate.
The paper balanced theory with practical application and gave students extra reading time to help them plan their answers.
Teachers, students find exam well-structured and fair
Both educators and students felt the exam was fair and well-structured.
Teachers like Deanna Fugle appreciated how it tested real understanding, while Heena Kulkarni noted the focus on applying concepts.
Students such as Jyotsana Rathore liked the mix of theory and real-life scenarios, and found it manageable.
Overall, most walked out feeling satisfied with the experience.