CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal live amid technical glitches
CBSE insists its Class 12 re-evaluation portal is up and running, even though many students have run into frustrating issues like CAPTCHA errors, login failures, server crashes, and payment problems since the launch on May 20.
Some students have shared their struggles online: one mentioned money being deducted after failed payments, while another joked about the situation.
CBSE urges students not to resubmit
CBSE blames the hiccups on heavy traffic and asks students not to resubmit applications while waiting for payment updates.
The board says it processed over 127,000 applications for nearly 387,000 answer sheets in just three hours after launch.
CBSE also reassures everyone that evaluations are fair and transparent thanks to its OSM system.
Students can check scanned answer sheets at pvr.cbseit.in/pvr/ and should keep an eye on their application status to avoid confusion.