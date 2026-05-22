CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal live amid technical glitches

CBSE urges students not to resubmit

CBSE blames the hiccups on heavy traffic and asks students not to resubmit applications while waiting for payment updates.

The board says it processed over 127,000 applications for nearly 387,000 answer sheets in just three hours after launch.

CBSE also reassures everyone that evaluations are fair and transparent thanks to its OSM system.

Students can check scanned answer sheets at pvr.cbseit.in/pvr/ and should keep an eye on their application status to avoid confusion.