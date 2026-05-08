CBSE Class 12 results 2026 expected 3rd week of May
India
CBSE is set to announce the Class 12 results for 2026 in the third week of May.
To clear the exams, you will need at least 33% marks in each subject, so keep an eye on both your theory and practical scores.
Results will be available on the official CBSE websites.
CBSE permits compartment exams, 33% required
For subjects with practicals, you have to score at least 33% separately in theory, practical, and overall.
CBSE uses a nine-point grading system (A1 being the top) to show how everyone did.
If you fall short in just one subject, don't stress. You can take a compartment exam for another shot at passing.