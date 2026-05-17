CBSE Class 12 results spark physics complaints as OSM used India May 17, 2026

CBSE announced Class 12 results on May 13, 2026, using its expanded On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

While answer sheets were still written by hand, teachers evaluated scanned copies digitally.

Many students voiced disappointment online, especially in physics: some felt their marks were much lower than expected.

One student shared, "I was expecting more than 85 marks in Physics, but I got only 55," echoing a wider frustration.