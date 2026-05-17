CBSE Class 12 results spark physics complaints as OSM used
CBSE announced Class 12 results on May 13, 2026, using its expanded On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
While answer sheets were still written by hand, teachers evaluated scanned copies digitally.
Many students voiced disappointment online, especially in physics: some felt their marks were much lower than expected.
One student shared, "I was expecting more than 85 marks in Physics, but I got only 55," echoing a wider frustration.
CBSE defends OSM as fair, consistent
CBSE defended the OSM system, saying it's designed for fairness and consistency with marking schemes set by experienced teachers.
The board explained that digital evaluation helps reduce manual errors and keeps marking criteria unchanged.
Teachers received special training to adapt to this new process, which lets them assess papers from their schools without extra travel or disrupting classes.