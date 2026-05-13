CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam scheduled for July 15

CBSE Class 12 eligibility and re-evaluation

You are eligible if you're from the 2026 batch and aiming to improve one subject, or if you were placed in a compartment during this year's board exams or were placed in the compartment category in 2025 — they are eligible for their third and final opportunity in the 2026 supplementary exam.

If you failed multiple subjects, you will need to retake all papers next session.

The exam sticks to the current syllabus, and after results are out, you can request mark verification or re-evaluation: just remember fees range from ₹500 per subject to ₹100 per question, and scores might go up, down, or stay put.