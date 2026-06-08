CBSE closes Class 12 revaluation window with over 160,000 applicants
India
CBSE just wrapped up its re-evaluation window for Class 12 answer sheets, and over 160,000 students applied between June 2 and June 7.
More than 380,000 answer books were requested, with technical teams from government agencies and IITs keeping the portal fully functional under supervision and continuous cybersecurity surveillance.
CBSE explains portal errors, offers help
Some students and parents had trouble with the post-result portal, especially seeing "Roll Number Not Found" errors.
CBSE explained this only happened if you skipped the first step: asking for photocopies of your answer sheets.
Only those who did this could move on to verification or re-evaluation.
The board also made sure the portal was secure and set up help desks to support everyone through the process.