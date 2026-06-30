CBSE completes 99.7% Class 12 re-evaluation requests in 10 days

CBSE results may 13 for 17L+

This year's board results came out on May 13 for over 17 lakh students. After that, students could access their scanned answer sheets from May 19 to May 25 and apply for rechecks between June 2-7, with experts from IITs and Digital India Corporation overseeing the process for fairness.

Physics and English saw the biggest mark boosts: one student's English score even jumped from 33 to 63 after review.