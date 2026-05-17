CBSE cuts revaluation, answer-copy fees to ₹100 amid OSM concerns

CBSE launches helpline and support email

To make things easier, CBSE launched a helpline at 1800-11-8004 and email support at resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

If you spot errors in your results, you can apply for answer script copies from May 19-22 and request corrections between May 26-29.

The board says OSM helps keep marking fair and encourages students to stick to official channels for information.