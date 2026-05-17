CBSE cuts revaluation, answer-copy fees to ₹100 amid OSM concerns
India
CBSE has seriously lowered the fees for revaluation and answer sheet checks: now just ₹100 instead of ₹700 or ₹500.
This change comes as students voiced worries about the return of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system this year.
CBSE launches helpline and support email
To make things easier, CBSE launched a helpline at 1800-11-8004 and email support at resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.
If you spot errors in your results, you can apply for answer script copies from May 19-22 and request corrections between May 26-29.
The board says OSM helps keep marking fair and encourages students to stick to official channels for information.